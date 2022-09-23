Madden 23 Player Ratings: Which Dolphins players saw their Madden ratings improve after Week 2’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Yesterday, EA Sports released their Week 2 Madden 23 Roster Update; and as you probably expected, several of the Dolphins’ top players saw their Madden ratings increase after an impressive 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Spoiler Alert: QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, was one of those players — as was star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Both saw their overall ratings increase with the latest update.
Below is a list of every change made to the Dolphins roster as of Madden NFL 23’s week two roster update. (9/22/22)
If you use this information, please credit your source. It took way too long to compile this. Thank you!
Tight End, Mike Gesicki
+ 1 Awareness | 87
+1 Run Block | 59
+1 Run Block Power | 56
+1 Run Block Finesse | 59
Wide Receiver, Jaylen Waddle
+ 1 Overall | 85
+3 Awareness | 79
+1 Break Tackle | 78
+1 Ball Carrier Vision | 92
+1 Spectacular Catch | 83
+2 Short Route Running | 82
+2 Medium Route Running | 82
+3 Release | 72
EDGE, Emmanuel Ogbah
-1 Power Move Finesse | 83
EDGE, Melvin Ingram
-3 Overall | 80
-6 Awareness | 81
-2 Power Move | 74
-2 Finesse Move | 85
-1 Block Shed | 75
-1 Pursuit | 86
-6 Play Recognition | 78
Running Back, Raheem Mostert
+1 Overall | 79
+3 Awareness | 76
Punter, Thomas Morestead
-1 Overall | 79
-1 Kick Power | 93
Full Back, Alec Ingold
+1 Overall | 77
+2 Strength | 78
+4 Impact Blocking | 73
+3 Short Route Running | 63
+2 Medium Route Running | 50
Defensive Tackle, Christian Wilkins
-1 Overall | 77
-3 Awareness | 80
+2 Tackle | 84
-2 Power Move | 76
-2 Finesse Move | 63
-3 Play Recognition | 82
Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa
+2 Overall | 77
+1 Awareness | 78
+2 Throw Under Pressure | 86
+1 Short Accuracy | 88
+3 Medium Accuracy | 83
+1 Deep Accuracy | 85
+1 Throw on the Run | 85
Defensive End, Zach Sieler
+1 Overall | 75
+3 Awareness | 72
+1 Tackle | 85
+1 Block Shed | 82
+1 Pursuit | 84
+3 Play Recognition | 75
Cornerback, Keon Crossen
-2 Pursuit | 77
-2 Zone Coverage | 66
-1 Press Rating | 71
Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater
-1 Overall | 72
-4 Awareness | 65
-1 Break Sack Rating | 85
-1 Medium Accuracy | 82
Defensive Tackle, John Jenkins
+1 Overall | 70
-2 Power Move | 70
-1 Block Shed | 71
Offensive Tackle, Austin Jackson
-1 Overall | 67
-2 Injury | 88
Linebacker, Channing Tindall
-1 Overall | 67
-2 Awareness | 64
-2 Play Recognition | 60
Linebacker, Duke Riley
+1 Overall | 67
+1 Awareness | 74
+2 Tackle | 78
+2 Block Shedding | 64
+1 Pursuit | 81
+1 Play Recognition | 75
+1 Man Coverage | 51
+1 Zone Coverage | 56
Fullback, John Lovett
-1 Overall | 66
-3 Awareness | 57
-2 Catch | 69
-1 Awareness | 60
Quarterback, Skylar Thompson
+2 Overall | 64
+2 Awareness | 64
+2 Short Accuracy | 75
+1 Deep Accuracy | 77
Cornerback, Kader Kohou
+1 Overall | 63
+2 Awareness | 54
+11 Catch | 69
+2 Play Recognition | 56
+1 Zone Coverage | 70
+1 Press | 63
