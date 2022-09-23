Madden 23 Player Ratings: Which Dolphins players saw their Madden ratings improve after Week 2’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Yesterday, EA Sports released their Week 2 Madden 23 Roster Update; and as you probably expected, several of the Dolphins’ top players saw their Madden ratings increase after an impressive 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Spoiler Alert: QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, was one of those players — as was star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Both saw their overall ratings increase with the latest update.

Below is a list of every change made to the Dolphins roster as of Madden NFL 23’s week two roster update. (9/22/22)

If you use this information, please credit your source. It took way too long to compile this. Thank you!

Tight End, Mike Gesicki

+ 1 Awareness | 87

+1 Run Block | 59

+1 Run Block Power | 56

+1 Run Block Finesse | 59

Wide Receiver, Jaylen Waddle

+ 1 Overall | 85

+3 Awareness | 79

+1 Break Tackle | 78

+1 Ball Carrier Vision | 92

+1 Spectacular Catch | 83

+2 Short Route Running | 82

+2 Medium Route Running | 82

+3 Release | 72

EDGE, Emmanuel Ogbah

-1 Power Move Finesse | 83

EDGE, Melvin Ingram

-3 Overall | 80

-6 Awareness | 81

-2 Power Move | 74

-2 Finesse Move | 85

-1 Block Shed | 75

-1 Pursuit | 86

-6 Play Recognition | 78

Running Back, Raheem Mostert

+1 Overall | 79

+3 Awareness | 76

Punter, Thomas Morestead

-1 Overall | 79

-1 Kick Power | 93

Full Back, Alec Ingold

+1 Overall | 77

+2 Strength | 78

+4 Impact Blocking | 73

+3 Short Route Running | 63

+2 Medium Route Running | 50

Defensive Tackle, Christian Wilkins

-1 Overall | 77

-3 Awareness | 80

+2 Tackle | 84

-2 Power Move | 76

-2 Finesse Move | 63

-3 Play Recognition | 82

Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa

+2 Overall | 77

+1 Awareness | 78

+2 Throw Under Pressure | 86

+1 Short Accuracy | 88

+3 Medium Accuracy | 83

+1 Deep Accuracy | 85

+1 Throw on the Run | 85

Defensive End, Zach Sieler

+1 Overall | 75

+3 Awareness | 72

+1 Tackle | 85

+1 Block Shed | 82

+1 Pursuit | 84

+3 Play Recognition | 75

Cornerback, Keon Crossen

-2 Pursuit | 77

-2 Zone Coverage | 66

-1 Press Rating | 71

Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater

-1 Overall | 72

-4 Awareness | 65

-1 Break Sack Rating | 85

-1 Medium Accuracy | 82

Defensive Tackle, John Jenkins

+1 Overall | 70

-2 Power Move | 70

-1 Block Shed | 71

Offensive Tackle, Austin Jackson

-1 Overall | 67

-2 Injury | 88

Linebacker, Channing Tindall

-1 Overall | 67

-2 Awareness | 64

-2 Play Recognition | 60

Linebacker, Duke Riley

+1 Overall | 67

+1 Awareness | 74

+2 Tackle | 78

+2 Block Shedding | 64

+1 Pursuit | 81

+1 Play Recognition | 75

+1 Man Coverage | 51

+1 Zone Coverage | 56

Fullback, John Lovett

-1 Overall | 66

-3 Awareness | 57

-2 Catch | 69

-1 Awareness | 60

Quarterback, Skylar Thompson

+2 Overall | 64

+2 Awareness | 64

+2 Short Accuracy | 75

+1 Deep Accuracy | 77

Cornerback, Kader Kohou

+1 Overall | 63

+2 Awareness | 54

+11 Catch | 69

+2 Play Recognition | 56

+1 Zone Coverage | 70

+1 Press | 63