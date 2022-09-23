Dolphins fan confidence reaches all-time high; Hill over Waddle in receiving yards

The Miami Dolphins are headed in the right direction, according to the fans. In our latest SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll, the 2-0 Dolphins, preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, we have reached the highest mark ever for fans confident in the direction of the Dolphins. The previous mark had been 95 percent, having reached that mark in the offseason, then it carrying through the preseason and into Week 1.

Last week, the numbered ticked down to 94 percent. Headed into Week 3, the fan confidence rating jumped up to 98 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the 2022 Dolphins.

This week, we had two other questions included in our SB Nation Reacts polls. The first was about quarterback Tua Tagovialoa and the fan confidence in him, while the other asked which of Miami’s top two wide receivers, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, will finish the year with more receiving yards. Fans clearly believe in Tagovailoa, with 90 percent of them voting for the positive answer.

As for the receiving yards, Hill, who is currently leading the NFL with 284 receiving yards, was favored over Waddle, who is third in the NFL with 240 yards, by a 74-26 percent margin. DraftKings Sportsbook has Hill’s total set at 1025.5 yards this year, while Waddle is set at 925.5 yards, so they would seem to agree with the fans.

