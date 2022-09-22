Thursday Night Football Week 3 picks: Steelers vs. Browns

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season begins tonight with an AFC North showdown. The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Since there is a football game tonight, you know there are winners picks from the group of contributors here on The Phinsider coming at you.

Last week, I won the week going 10-6, helping to claw back after a 6-9-1 week to start the season. Just behind me, James McKinney and Jake Mendel were both 9-7. Josh Houtz and Marek Brave were both 8-8 for Week 2, while CT Smith was 7-8 after not making a selection last Thursday.

Overall, our season standings are. To make things a little easier this year, I am going to make missed games a missed pick on the season, just so I can keep people in the standings. I think it is the only way it is fair.

Marek Brave - 17-14-1

James McKinney - 17-14-1

Kevin Nogle - 16-15-1

Jake Mendel - 16-15-1

CT Smith - 16-15-1

Josh Houtz - 15-16-1

On to the first set of picks for this week. You can check out our straight up winners picks, as well as any picks our contributors made against the spread or on the point total in graphic below brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.