Bills vs Dolphins Week 3 2022 tv broadcast coverage

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the only matchup of undefeated teams on the schedule. A game between an explosive team making noise and the Super Bowl favorite is usually a major draw and the television coverage is all over it. When it comes to the Bills at Dolphins, the game did not take the top spot in CBS’ coverage for the week.

Instead, CBS is going with the Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts contest in the main spot. However, the Bills and Dolphins are starting to pick up a larger portion of the country - though they lost a part of Florida over the week.

The initial CBS coverage plan had all of Florida receiving the game except Jacksonville and Orlando, both of which would not have an early CBS game as they wait for the late Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers contest. On Thursday, Tallahassee switched from the Bills-Dolphins game to the Jaguars-Chargers contest. The rest of the panhandle continues to list the Bills-Dolphins as their games.

Outside of Florida, nearly all of Alabama will air Bills-Dolphins after Dothan switch from Jaguars-Chargers on Thursday. The majority of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina will be airing the game, though Savannah and Charlotte are not scheduled to get the game. In Tennessee, basically everywhere outside of Nashville will see the Bills-Dolphins.

In Virginia, Richmond and Norfolk are scheduled to see the Dolphins and Bills, while Roanoke and the Washington, DC markets have other games. On Thursday, Pittsburgh switched over to the Bills-Dolphins game, adding another market to the coverage plan. All of New York, outside of New York City, will see the game. while most of Vermont and New Hampshire will get the game, assuming they are far enough north of Boston to not fall into that market. All of Maine will air the game.

Out in Wyoming, a large portion of the state will receive the game, drawing interest because Bills quarterback Josh Allen attended the University of Wyoming. Similarly, Hawaii will also air the game due to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa growing up in the state.

All the changes and updates can be found on 506Sports.com.