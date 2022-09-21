 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets slimed; earns “NVP” and FedEx Air Player of the Week honors

THAT’S OUR QUARTERBACK!!!!

By Josh Houtz
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

For those keeping tabs at home, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his impressive six-touchdown performance vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans also voted for Tua as the FedEx Air Player of the Week, something many of you participated in. That, of course, was a Landslide for those keeping track at home.

But now, the kids have spoken, awarding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the iconic Nickelodeon (most) Valuable Player award.

Unlike the other two weekly honors, this one comes with a small caveat — SLIME, and lots of it!

Thankfully, the Dolphins had cameras in place to capture this iconic moment.

Perhaps I’m still high off Miami’s massive 42-38 win over the Ravens, or maybe I’m just not used to this type of hype. Whatever it is, seeing Tua Tagovailoa getting slimed by his teammates is something I can get used to seeing. ESPECIALLY after the way, the last few seasons went under former head coach Brian Flores.

Tua Tagovailoa has always had the goods. It just took an offensive mastermind and one of the most explosive wide receivers in football to bring it out of him.

Best of all, I don’t think this is the last time we see Tua Tagovailoa getting slimed — or winning AFC offensive player of the week — any time soon.

Next up, the Buffalo Bills!

