Tua Tagovailoa’s career day lifts Dolphins past Ravens in shocking 42-38 come-from-behind win

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I break down the Miami Dolphins' improbable 42-38 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.

First, Jake and I gush over Tua Tagovailoa’s incredible second-half performance.

THIS is what we’ve been dreaming of since the Miami Dolphins selected Tua 5th-overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. THIS is why so many fans — from all over the NFL — banged the table to #TankForTua. Not only did he have ice in his veins, but he was also making throws that he wouldn’t even attempt in years prior. He was seeing the field better than he ever has and slinging the rock like...well, a quarterback we all loved many years ago. Tagvoailoa was oozing with confidence. But it wasn’t all Tua (obviously); Miami’s #Elite wide receivers also played a massive role in Miami’s comeback win.

In fact, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill did things that no other wide receivers in the history of the NFL have ever accomplished — when the two recorded over 150+ yards receiving and two touchdowns in the same game. The two deep balls to Tyreek Hill will be the talk of the town, but it was Waddle that saw 19 targets and did a little bit of everything throughout Sunday’s matchup.

Lastly, we praise Mike McDaniel for his playcalling and how Miami’s offense has looked through the season’s first two weeks. The motion has been crazy! We also give props to some of the Dolphins’ defensive players that played bend-don’t-break football in the second half. Discuss whether or not Darth Kader took Nik Needham’s job and so much more!

How are you feeling heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills?