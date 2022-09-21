Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his week two performance against the Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins’ quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, turned in an historic performance for his spectacular game against the Baltimore Ravens in week two of the NFL season.

The third-year QB threw for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns - both career highs - while also completing 72% of his passes. Oh, and he led the Miami Dolphins to a 42-38 comeback victory after being down three touchdowns going into the fourth quarter - tied for the largest deficit overcome by a Miami Dolphins squad in team history.

A performance like that is easily worthy of some national recognition. On Wednesday morning, that came in the form of an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Tua Tagovailoa.

It is the first time in his career that Tua has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Many Tagovailoa naysayers have come out of the woodwork to apologize for previously slandering the polarizing quarterback. However, there are still some in the media who are clinging to the narrative that Tua cannot be successful in the NFL over long stretches of time.

Against the juggernaut that is the Buffalo Bills in week three, Tua Tagovailoa has another opportunity to quiet the noise that constantly follows the 24-year-old if he can turn in another quality performance against the division rivals.