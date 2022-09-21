Dolphins Reacts Survey: Confidence in Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins in Week 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins started slowly this past weekend, letting the Baltimore Ravens jump out to a 21-point lead. Then things started rolling and the Dolphins suddenly went from looking out of place on the field to dominating the end of the game with a 28-point fourth quarter to win 42-38. It was an incredible turnaround and showed the Dolphins are ready to keep up with some of the potential AFC elite teams.

The celebration of an incredible win was on. And it felt great.

Now, as we start to look forward to a tough game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, it is time for our latest SB Nation Reacts poll. This week, besides our standard question about your confidence in the direction of the team, we also want to know how you feel about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as which of the Dolphins’ two wide receivers, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, will have more receiving yards this year.

Come back later in the week to see the results of the poll: