Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones, Bill Belichick explain Patriots’ lack of play-action through two weeks - Pats Pulpit
New England’s play-action usage ranks dead last in the league.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Joe Flacco to Start at Quarterback for the Jets Week 3 vs. Bengals - Gang Green Nation
It comes as no surprise, but Joe Flacco will remain in the starting lineup for the Jets Week 3 as they take on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Connor Hughes of SNY broke the story.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills dominate in week 2 win over Tennessee Titans - Buffalo Rumblings
The NFL is on notice as the Bills thrash the Titans 41-7
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens lose to Dolphins: After a historic defeat to Miami, John Harbaugh must help Baltimore reclaim their identity - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Miami Dolphins 38-42 in Week 2, now head coach John Harbaugh must help them regroup.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Patriots made the key plays in 17-14 win, while the Steelers made none - Behind the Steel Curtain
Sunday’s home opener between the Steelers and Patriots at Acrisure Stadium came down to a few key plays, all made by the visitors in 17-14 loss for the home team.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Will the Bengals make NFL playoffs after 0-2 start? History not on their side - Cincy Jungle
History says it's a slim chance we see the Bengals in the postseason this year.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday night - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland will be without Clowney and two backups for divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Offense Fails the Defense - Battle Red Blog
Pep Hamilton’s squad is not off to the races at all...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
MNF Recap: Titans vs Bills, Tennessee embarrassed by Buffalo - Music City Miracles
Flush this one.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Indianapolis Colts in 24-0 shutout victory - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the team’s first victory of the 2022 season with a dominating 24-0 shutout victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars move to 1-1 on the young...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts lose to Jaguars week 2: Yes, it’s time to panic, Colts fans - Stampede Blue
We’ve been here before, and not so long ago. The definition of panic is "a sudden overpowering fright, acute, extreme anxiety, a sudden unreasoning terror often accompanied by mass flight." How...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Hackett has no intention of giving up play calling - Mile High Report
The head coach sees no reason to change roles or operations when it comes to play calling and game management. He just needs "to clean things up."
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Doctor who punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung also treating Justin Herbert’s injury - Bolts From The Blue
Dr. Gazzaniga remains on the Chargers medical staff as he fights a lawsuit from Taylor.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders-Cardinals Week 2: Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels to move forward - Silver And Black Pride
Historic defeat by the Cardinals will be tough to shake
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL suspends Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for 4 games - Arrowhead Pride
The league said he violated its personal conduct policy.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Where was Kenny Golladay? Giants’ wide receiver situation is getting interesting - Big Blue View
Getting the playing time you earn is the way it should be, but sometimes is not in the NFL
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves … but the Eagles are totally about to start 10-0 - Bleeding Green Nation
There’s no way this can backfire.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Mount Rush-Moore: Adaptive offense played big factor in Cowboy's win - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys offense needed to adjust after last week’s loss. Whatever they did during the week ended with a win.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington’s Special Teams unit put on clinic in dysfunctionality in Week 2 - Hogs Haven
There is a vast array of criticisms that could be leveled against the play and coaching of the Washington Commanders yesterday, but in the interest of not writing a novella, I’ll focus on just one...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers vs. Bears: Aaron Jones had a rare performance in Week 2 - Acme Packing Company
The Packers haven’t seen stat lines like Aaron Jones put up against the Bears all that often
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Monday Overreactions: The Detroit Lions are overcomers - Pride Of Detroit
This team just keeps overcoming adversity. Can they keep it going?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears vs Packers Recap: 10 takes after another walloping at Lambeau Field - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears fell to (1-1) after another uninspiring effort at Lambeau Field on primetime television on Sunday night. Is it time to panic yet or are these just the growing pains of a rebuild?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Philadelphia Eagles 24, Minnesota Vikings 7: Vikings flop in prime time - Daily Norseman
It was a poor effort all around
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss to the Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints fall to Bucs as officials involve themselves heavily in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons actually look like a team ready to start anew - The Falcoholic
Now this is what rebuilding looks like.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
A non-exhaustive list of interim head coach candidates for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
‘tis the season, I suppose.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: Mike Evans suspended one game by the NFL - Bucs Nation
The Bucs could be without their number one receiver this Sunday against the Packers
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery; has a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption - Niners Nation
The 49ers provided an update on Lance’s injury, who underwent successful surgery
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
5 winners from the Arizona Cardinals remarkable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders - Revenge of the Birds
Happy Victory Monday one and all.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Pete Carroll vows to open up the playbook for Geno Smith - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks have scored no points on offense over the last six quarters of play, and understandably fans are worried.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Matthew Stafford called “least aggressive” QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times
Next Gen Stats puts Stafford at the bottom for aggression even though he leads the league in interceptions
