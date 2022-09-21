Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones, Bill Belichick explain Patriots’ lack of play-action through two weeks - Pats Pulpit

New England’s play-action usage ranks dead last in the league.





Joe Flacco to Start at Quarterback for the Jets Week 3 vs. Bengals - Gang Green Nation

It comes as no surprise, but Joe Flacco will remain in the starting lineup for the Jets Week 3 as they take on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Connor Hughes of SNY broke the story.





Buffalo Bills dominate in week 2 win over Tennessee Titans - Buffalo Rumblings

The NFL is on notice as the Bills thrash the Titans 41-7

AFC NORTH:

Ravens lose to Dolphins: After a historic defeat to Miami, John Harbaugh must help Baltimore reclaim their identity - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Miami Dolphins 38-42 in Week 2, now head coach John Harbaugh must help them regroup.





Patriots made the key plays in 17-14 win, while the Steelers made none - Behind the Steel Curtain

Sunday’s home opener between the Steelers and Patriots at Acrisure Stadium came down to a few key plays, all made by the visitors in 17-14 loss for the home team.





Will the Bengals make NFL playoffs after 0-2 start? History not on their side - Cincy Jungle

History says it's a slim chance we see the Bengals in the postseason this year.





Cleveland Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday night - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland will be without Clowney and two backups for divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Offense Fails the Defense - Battle Red Blog

Pep Hamilton’s squad is not off to the races at all...





MNF Recap: Titans vs Bills, Tennessee embarrassed by Buffalo - Music City Miracles

Flush this one.





Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Indianapolis Colts in 24-0 shutout victory - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the team’s first victory of the 2022 season with a dominating 24-0 shutout victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars move to 1-1 on the young...





Colts lose to Jaguars week 2: Yes, it’s time to panic, Colts fans - Stampede Blue

We’ve been here before, and not so long ago. The definition of panic is "a sudden overpowering fright, acute, extreme anxiety, a sudden unreasoning terror often accompanied by mass flight." How...

AFC WEST:

Hackett has no intention of giving up play calling - Mile High Report

The head coach sees no reason to change roles or operations when it comes to play calling and game management. He just needs "to clean things up."





Doctor who punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung also treating Justin Herbert’s injury - Bolts From The Blue

Dr. Gazzaniga remains on the Chargers medical staff as he fights a lawsuit from Taylor.





Raiders-Cardinals Week 2: Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels to move forward - Silver And Black Pride

Historic defeat by the Cardinals will be tough to shake





NFL suspends Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for 4 games - Arrowhead Pride

The league said he violated its personal conduct policy.

NFC EAST:

Where was Kenny Golladay? Giants’ wide receiver situation is getting interesting - Big Blue View

Getting the playing time you earn is the way it should be, but sometimes is not in the NFL





Let’s not get ahead of ourselves … but the Eagles are totally about to start 10-0 - Bleeding Green Nation

There’s no way this can backfire.





Mount Rush-Moore: Adaptive offense played big factor in Cowboy's win - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys offense needed to adjust after last week’s loss. Whatever they did during the week ended with a win.





Washington’s Special Teams unit put on clinic in dysfunctionality in Week 2 - Hogs Haven

There is a vast array of criticisms that could be leveled against the play and coaching of the Washington Commanders yesterday, but in the interest of not writing a novella, I’ll focus on just one...

NFC NORTH:

Packers vs. Bears: Aaron Jones had a rare performance in Week 2 - Acme Packing Company

The Packers haven’t seen stat lines like Aaron Jones put up against the Bears all that often





Monday Overreactions: The Detroit Lions are overcomers - Pride Of Detroit

This team just keeps overcoming adversity. Can they keep it going?





Bears vs Packers Recap: 10 takes after another walloping at Lambeau Field - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears fell to (1-1) after another uninspiring effort at Lambeau Field on primetime television on Sunday night. Is it time to panic yet or are these just the growing pains of a rebuild?





Philadelphia Eagles 24, Minnesota Vikings 7: Vikings flop in prime time - Daily Norseman

It was a poor effort all around

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss to the Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints fall to Bucs as officials involve themselves heavily in the fourth quarter.





The Falcons actually look like a team ready to start anew - The Falcoholic

Now this is what rebuilding looks like.





A non-exhaustive list of interim head coach candidates for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

‘tis the season, I suppose.





Buccaneers News: Mike Evans suspended one game by the NFL - Bucs Nation

The Bucs could be without their number one receiver this Sunday against the Packers

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery; has a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption - Niners Nation

The 49ers provided an update on Lance’s injury, who underwent successful surgery





5 winners from the Arizona Cardinals remarkable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Victory Monday one and all.





Pete Carroll vows to open up the playbook for Geno Smith - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have scored no points on offense over the last six quarters of play, and understandably fans are worried.





Matthew Stafford called “least aggressive” QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times

Next Gen Stats puts Stafford at the bottom for aggression even though he leads the league in interceptions