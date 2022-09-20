2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills on top, Dolphins moving up

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and it is time to start looking ahead toward Week 3. There are some heavy-hitting games on the schedule this week, including the Miami Dolphins looking to prove they should be included in the conversation of AFC contenders. After a historic comeback in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, Miami sees a jump into the top ten in our Week 3 Power Rankings, and are facing a Sunday showdown with the top-ranked team, the Buffalo Bills.

Last week, Buffalo slid to second in our power rankings, but they are back on top as we head into Week 3. The Bills easily dispatched the AFC’s top-seed from last year, the Tennessee Titans, on Monday Night Football, jumping out to a big enough lead that the game became college-blowout-like with backup quarterbacks playing in the fourth quarter for both teams.

A couple of big changes happened this week. In Week 1, we ranked the Arizona Cardinals 17th, then dropped them to 22nd for Week 2. They skyrocket back up the rankings this week, coming in at 11. The Denver Broncos yo-yo back up the rankings as well, moving from ninth in Week 1 to 19th in Week 2 back up to 12th for Week 3.

At the bottom of the rankings, the Houston Texans fall into the bottom slot, marking the third different team to hit the basement in our three weeks (Chicago Bears in Week 1, New York Jets in Week 2). They are being challeneged for for that position by the Carolina Panthers, who look like they are in complete shambles at this point

Our power rankings here on The Phinsider are a collaborative effort. Josh Houtz and I create the rankings in a draft-style selection process. We look to answer the question, “Who will win the Super Bowl?” and then we select the team we best feel answers the question from the available teams.

Here are our power rankings for Week 3. I had the odd picks this week while Houtz took the even selections.