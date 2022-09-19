Monday Night Football winners picks Week 2 2022: Titans vs. Bills and Vikings vs. Eagles

The NFL’s Week 2 schedule concludes tonight with two games on Monday Night Football. In the past, two MNF games meant a double-header, with one game following the other. Not tonight. Instead, we will have two games kicking off about an hour apart. First up will be the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET.

At 8:30 p.m., the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff in Philadelphia. The first game will air on ESPN and ESPN while the second game will be on ABC and ESPN+.

Throughout the season, a group of our contributors will make winners picks for every game on the schedule. We run this picks pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. Our primary focus is on the straight-up winners, but each contributor can also make picks against the spread and on the over/under points total if they want.

Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 2 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 2, here are all of our picks from the week: