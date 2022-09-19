Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

After an impressive performance where he completed 72% of his passes (36/50) for 469 yards, SIX touchdowns, and two interceptions, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the week award.

According to @NFL345, Tua will be joined by Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and New York Jets QB Joe Flacco. Both players — like Tagovailoa — played exceptional on Sunday and led their teams to victory.

But no one really cares who Tagovailoa is up against, right? I mean, we’d probably vote for him because he plays for our favorite team, anyway. But after THAT performance — one where he sliced and diced Baltomore’s banged-up secondary — I just don’t think anyone else in the world is more deserving.

tua passing chart pic.twitter.com/MYgTQv89Eq — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2022

I plan on doing a cut-up and a breakdown for the site when the all-22 drops, but that won’t be until tomorrow or Wednesday. So until then, enjoy Miami’s insane 42-38 victory over the Ravens, but most importantly, bask in his glory.

TUA TO WADDLE. TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/DQoFlGlcOp — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2022

Tua played lights out and, in my opinion, did more than enough to be crowned FedEx Air player of the week.

Now, go vote!

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs. the Baltimore Ravens? Are you enjoying this VICTORY MONDAY?! How do you think Miami matches up vs. the Buffalo Bills next week? When was the last time you felt THIS EXCITED about your Miami Dolphins? Let us know in the comments section below!