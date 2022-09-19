Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

This game will serve as the second of two MNF games this week. This game will feature two NFC teams. The NFC North’s Minnesota Vikings will travel to Pennsylvania this evening to take on the NFC East’s Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are coming off a win last week over the Detroit Lions by a 38 to 25 score. The Vikings are likewise coming off a win last weekend. The Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers by a 23 to 7 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, and any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins and their victory yesterday over the New England Patriots. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) 1st NFC North @ Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) 1st NFC East