The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ historic week two comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens

Where to start?!

I’m sitting down, writing this article about an hour after Miami’s historic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. My head is spinning. My heart is racing. My emotions are getting the best of me. I’m a 36 year old man and I’ve been waiting my entire life for a team like the 2022 Miami Dolphins.

Yeah, sure, we’re only two weeks into a 17 game regular season, but when Miami entered the fourth quarter in Baltimore down three touchdowns, things felt bleak. “Same old Dolphins,” right?

Wrong.

In fact, that statement is literally the exact opposite of what this team is. This team doesn’t quit. This team doesn’t lay down and die. This team fights. This team scratches and claws and spits in the face of doubters and haters while rising from the ashes one play at a time. And boy... some of those plays from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others were absolutely beautiful.

When it was all said and done, the scoreboard read 42-38 in favor of Miami. It was a great day to be a Dolphins fan.

Not every deficit will be overcome. Not every outcome will go in the Dolphins’ favor. But on a sunny Baltimore day in the middle of September – when we, the most loyal of fanbases, needed it most – the 2022 Miami Dolphins proved to us, their diehard fans, that no matter what, they will fight like hell until the final whistle.

Oh yeah, we’ve waited lifetimes for a team like this, so enjoy the ride, Dolphins fans. If Sunday was any indication, it’s going to be a wild one.

GOOD

Tua Tagovailoa feeds Hill and Waddle en route to a HUGE comeback victory

It was a first half to forget, for the most part, for the Dolphins on Sunday. The second half, however, was a completely different story.

When it was all said and done, the final stats for Miami’s “big three” looked like this:

Tua Tagovailoa – 36 completions on 50 attempts, good for a 72% completion rate | 469 yards passing | 6 passing touchdowns | 2 interceptions | 124.1 passer rating

Tyreek Hill – 11 receptions | 190 receiving yards | 2 touchdowns

Jaylen Waddle – 11 receptions | 171 receiving yards | 2 touchdowns

Tua Tagovailoa’s six passing touchdowns ties Bob Griese and Dan Marino for the most in a single game in Dolphins’ history. Both of those passers are in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first pair of Dolphins receivers to each go for over 150 yards receiving in a single game since 1986 when Mark Duper and Mark Clayton achieved the feat.

Mike McDaniel deserves a ton of credit for making the halftime adjustments necessary to facilitate Miami’s comeback by unleashing Hill and Waddle and empowering Tagovailoa to keep his head up and encouraging him to take it one play at a time.

On Sunday, Miami became the first team in twelve seasons to come back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter according to ESPN Stats & Info. All other teams were 0-711 during that time-frame.

BAD

Miami’s defense was exposed against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Possibly lost in all of the emotion after Miami’s miraculous comeback on Sunday was the fact that the Dolphins’ dominant defense looked far more vulnerable than they did against the New England Patriots just a week before.

The Ravens had their way against Miami’s defense to the tune of 318 passing yards, 155 yards rushing, and 38 points.

If not for the late game heroics of Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle, Miami’s defensive collapse would have been the headline seen around the country regarding the Dolphins’ visit to Baltimore on Sunday.

It wasn’t all bad for the defense, however. They did have big fourth down stops in the first and second halves, the first of which resulted in a goal-line turnover for Lamar Jackson. They also held the Ravens to just a field-goal during Baltimore’s second-to-last drive, allowing Tua and company a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

Another point to consider is the fact that starting CB, Byron Jones, missed his second of four games he’s required to sit due to being placed on IR before the start of the season. Regardless, Josh Boyer and his crew will need to be much better when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills come to town next Sunday if they hope to add another notch in the win column.

UGLY

Cedrick Wilson Jr. invisible during first half; leaves game in second half with rib injury

Miami signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. away from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, paying him a healthy sum to pry him from Jerry Jones.

Unfortunately, Wilson hasn’t proven himself to be worth the coin so far this season.

Into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s comeback victory against the Ravens, Cedrick Wilson Jr. had zero catches on just one target. He would eventually leave the contest with a rib injury. He didn’t return.

Against New England in week one, he had two catches for just 20 yards total. He tacked on a rush for eight yards as well.

With River Cracraft catching touchdown passes in each of Miami’s first two games, there’s proof you don’t need to be named Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in order to contribute in the Dolphins’ offense. You’d hope to see a little more production from Cedrick Wilson Jr., the man who carries a $5.75 million cap hit going forward.

