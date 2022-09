Dolphins fan reaction following comeback win over Ravens

You may still be trying to catch your breath after the Miami Dolphins put up 28 points in the fourth quarter to come back for the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Maybe you have not yet made sense of what you saw. That was incredible, it was fun, and it showed that the Dolphins are going to be dangerous and no lead is safe with them. At the end of the third quarter, the Ravens had a 98.7 percent chance to win the game, according to ESPN. Just 15 minutes later, Miami was leaving Baltimore with just their second all-time win at the Ravens.

It was a rollercoaster of a game. From giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the contest to an interception on Miami’s opening possession, things started poorly and seemed to get worse throughout the first half. Then something clicked in the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins turned a 28-7 halftime deficit into a 42-38 victory.

After the game, I asked our Twitter followers for their reaction to the game in GIF form. Here are the replies:

This should be fun....



How you feeling #Dolphins fans? GIF answers only. — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) September 18, 2022