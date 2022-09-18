Dolphins vs. Ravens inactive players list in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are inside of 90 minutes from kickoff in Week 2. Both teams have released their inactive players list for the game.

For the Dolphins, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Sylar Thompson, linebacker Channing Tindall, tight end Cethan Carter, and tight end Hunter Long were all listed as inactive. The good news for the Dolphins is tackle Terron Armstead is not on the list despite a toe injury that slowed him throughout the week of practice and safety Eric Rowe is available after missing Week 1 with an injury.

Gaskin being inactive over Salvon Ahmed is a little surprising at the running back position. Not that Gaskin or Ahmed should see a lot of the playing time as they slot behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, but just an interesting move.

Miami will have Trey Flowers available after he was inactive last week.

The Baltimore inactive players list includes wide receiver James Proche II, corrnerback Brandon Stephens, running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle, and defensive tackle Travis Jones.