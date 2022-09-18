Dolphins vs. Ravens: Connections in Week 2 2022

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens face off this afternoon as part of the NFL’s Week 2 slate of games. The Ravens are a pseudo-rival for the Dolphins, with the two teams meeting seemingly every year despite not being in the same division. There are also plenty of connections between the two teams.

Former Dolphins with Baltimore

Two former Dolphins players are on the Ravens’ roster, though one of them has found himself on injured reserve already. Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James spent the 2014 through 2018 seasons with Miami after being selected with the 19th overall pick in 2014. He started 62 games with the Dolphins.

Running back Kenyan Drake was selected by Miami in the third round of the 2016 Draft. He appeared in 54 games with 16 starts for the Dolphins, carrying the ball 333 times for 1,531 yards (4.6 yards per attempt average) with nine touchdown. He also caught 116 passes for 884 yards and five touchdowns. Drake is expected to start for the Ravens today as number one runner J.K. Dobbins continues to work his way back from a knee injury sustained last year.

There are also coaches and executives for the Ravens who previously worked for the Dolphins. Tight ends coach George Godsey held the same position for the Dolphins from 2019 through 2021, adding co-offensive coordinator duties for last year. Outside linebacker coach Rob Leonard was Miami’s linebackers coach in 2019, assistant defensive line coach in 2020, and outside linebacker coach in 2021. Football analyst Jason Brooks was a scouting assistant for the Dolphins in 2007. Senior advisor to player engagement O.J. Brigance was a Dolphins linebacker from 1996 through 1999; he played in 60 games for the team and recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Former Ravens with Miami

The list of former Baltimore players now with the Dolphins is limited to just one. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler was with the Ravens in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in six games, recording four tackles.

NFL Teammates

Ravens running back Mike Davis (2020-2021) was teammates with Dolphins tackle Greg Little (2019-2021) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (2020) with the Carolina Panthers. Baltimore defensive end Brent Urban (2019-2020) and Miami defensive tackle John Jenkins (2017, 2020) were together for a year with the Chicago Bears. Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (2017-2018) and Miami defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (2016-2018) had their time with the Cleveland Browns overlap; Zeitler (2019-2020) and Jenkins (2018-2019) were teammates with the New York Giants.

Ravens defenisve end Brent Urban (2021) played for the Dallas Cowboys and was teammates with the Dolphins’ center Connor Williams (2018-2021) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. (2018-2021). The Kansas City Chiefs employed several players who are in today’s games, including the Ravens’ outside linebacker Justin Houston (2011-2018), cornerback Marcus Peters (2015-2017), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (2016-2021) along with the Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill (2016-2021), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (2019), and linebacker Melvin Ingram (2021).

Ravens safety Marcus Williams was with the New Orleans Saints and played with Miami punter Thomas Morstead (2009-2020), tackle Terron Armstead (2013-2021), and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (2018-2019). A pair of running backs in the game, the Ravens’ Mike Davis (2015-2016) and the Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert (2016-2021), were together for a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

College Teammates

The Alabama connections are numerous, with two cornerbacks on the Ravens’ roster, Marlon Humphrey (2014-2016) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (2019-2022), playing with Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Dais (2016-2019), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2017-2019), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (2018-2020). Baltimore long snapper Nick Moore (2015-2018) and guard Ben Cleveland (2017-2020) played at Georgia along with Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (2018-2021).

At LSU, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (2017-2019) and Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (2016-2019) were teammates. Baltimore linebacker Mailk Harrison (2016-2019) and running back J.K. Dobbins (2017-2019) played together at Ohio State along with Miami linebacker Jerome Baker (2015-2017). At Notre Dame, Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (2013-2015) and safety Kyle Hamilton (2019-2021) and Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (2013-2017) and tackle Liam Eichenberg (2016-2020) were all teammates. Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay (2016-2019) was at Texas with Miami center Connor Williams (2015-2017) and safety Brandon Jones (2016-2019).

Dolphins with Maryland ties

Miami linebacker Elandon Roberts attended Morgan State University in Baltimore for the 2013 season before he transferred to Houston.

Ravens with South Florida ties

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is from Pompano Beach and attended Boynton Beach High School. Linebacker Josh Bynes is from Lauderdale Lakes and attended Boyd Anderson High School Quarterback Tyler Huntley is from Hallandale Beach and attended Hallandale High School. Cornerback Damarion Williams was born in Miami.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell and national scout Andrew Radhael both attended the University of Miami. Assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Dixon was the running backs coach at Florida Atlantic in 2012 and 2013, then was the running backs coach at Florida International in 2014.