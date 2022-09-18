J.K. Dobbins not expected to play for Ravens versus Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to face the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 2 contest. It sounds like they will not be facing the Ravens’ number one running back, however, as Baltimore continues to slowly bring him back following last year's torn ACL, LCL, meniscus, and hamstring. Former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is expected to start in Dobbins’ place.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first made the report.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries, giving him a 6.0 yards per attempt average. He scored nine touchdowns that season and also caught 18 passes for 120 yards. He injured his knee during the final game of the 2021 preseason and missed all of last season. He was a full participant in practice this week, but it appears the Ravens are not comfortable with him in a game situation yet.

Last week against the New York Jets, Drake rushed 11 times for 31 yards. Mike Davis added 11 yards on two carries and Justice Hill picked up four yards on two attempts.

The Dolphins and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. ET Sunday from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.