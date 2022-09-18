Previewing the Dolphins Week 2 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens

On Friday, Jake and I recorded our preview episode for today’s week two matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT, but there are a few hours between now and then, and the perfect remedy is a BRAND NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

Here’s what is in this episode + more!

NEW @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 & i preview miami's week 2 matchup vs. the ravens +



-o-line woes

-BLITZkrieg bop

-feed more!

-chase edmonds szn

-baltimore’s rookie DBs

-return of the TE eraser⚔️

-#finsup



https://t.co/PklML7NGKO

https://t.co/7iDxlIrTgw pic.twitter.com/L2ab6wWqlr — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2022

This wasn’t the only podcast we recorded this week. On Wednesday, Jake and I were joined by Marek Brave to close the book on the New England Patriots and look ahead at how to gameplan for Baltimore and their dangerous offense.

Jake and I recapped the Dolphins’ 20-7 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Blowhole Boys released their podcast on Thursday Night, with plenty to talk about from Miami’s win and today’s matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens!





How are you feeling three hours before kickoff? Did you think Channing Tindall would have a chance to shine vs. Baltimore? How do you feel about #LettingTuaCook vs. Baltimore’s banged-up secondary? Are you starting any Dolphins players in fantasy football? Let us know in the comments section below!