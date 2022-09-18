Miami Dolphins LB Channing Tindall doubtful to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens

Early Sunday morning, Miami Dolphins LB Channing Tindall’s status for Miami’s game against Baltimore was changed to DOUBTFUL due to an illness that the young linebacker is apparently dealing with.

It is unclear exactly what the illness is at the time of this writing, so it is not known if it is COVID related or is merely a stomach bug of some sort.

After playing only special teams snaps against the New England Patriots, some speculated that the Dolphins would incorporate Tindall into their defensive gameplan against the Ravens as a sort of “spy” to defend against the scrambling threat of Lamar Jackson. Tindall was known for his sideline to sideline speed and his thumping hits in college at the University of Georgia.

Unfortunately for Miami’s fans, and unfortunately for Tindall, it will likely be another week - at least - before we see Tindall unleashed in that capacity. If he can return against the Buffalo Bills, however, a “spy” role will still be on the table, as Bills’ QB Josh Allen is also known for his running prowess.