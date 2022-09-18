NFL winners picks for Week 2 of the 2022 season

Following Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL’s Week 2 schedule has now moved to the Sunday slate of games. There are 13 games on the schedule for today, with seven in the early slot, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The late slot will include two 4:05 p.m. kickoffs and three 4:25 p.m. starts. The day will end with an 8:20 p.m. game. Then on Monday, there will be two games on Monday Night Football.

Week 1 of our season-long straight-up winners picks poll here on The Phinsider had some highs and some lows. Marek Brave and Craig Smith marked the high, going 9-6 on the week. Kevin Nogle had the low at 6-9. In between, James McKinney came in at 8-7, while Josh Houtz and Jake Mendel were both 7-8 on the week.

Our Thursday picks this week saw everyone except Houtz correctly pick the Chiefs to win.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 2. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.