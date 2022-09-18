Week 2 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 1 Late Afternoon Games

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 4th NFC South @ Los Angeles Rams (0-1) 3rd NFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Rams -10

Rams -10 Over/Under: 46.5

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 1st NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 4th NFC West

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: 49ers -9.5

49ers -9.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 4th AFC North @ Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 4th NFC East

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Bengals -7

Bengals -7 Over/Under: 42

Houston Texans (0-0-1) 1st AFC South @ Denver Broncos (0-1) 3rd AFC West

Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Broncos -10

Broncos -10 Over/Under: 45

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 2nd NFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) 4th AFC West