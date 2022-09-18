Week 2 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 1 Late Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 4th NFC South @ Los Angeles Rams (0-1) 3rd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Rams -10
- Over/Under: 46.5
Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 1st NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 4th NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: 49ers -9.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 4th AFC North @ Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 4th NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Bengals -7
- Over/Under: 42
Houston Texans (0-0-1) 1st AFC South @ Denver Broncos (0-1) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Broncos -10
- Over/Under: 45
Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 2nd NFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) 4th AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Chargers -3.5Raiders -5.5
- Over/Under: 51.5
Loading comments...