Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens: Live Game Thread & Game Information

So far so good as this season started yet again with a win over the New England Patriots. This week's game should serve as a more difficult test for the team as the Miami Dolphins will travel north to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens. In the past more recent years Miami has struggled greatly against the Ravens, usually as a result of their good to dominant defenses over the same years. Miami pulled off the win last year, 22-10, by this time being the more dominant defense. The Dolphins blitzed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson so many times last year that he probably still has nightmares about that day. Here’s to hoping that the Phins' defense manages to once again have a dominating performance over Baltimore.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) 1st AFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 2nd AFC North