How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 Week 2: Online stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL’s Week 2 schedule resumes Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins are looking to win their second-straight game of the year and their second-straight game against the Ravens. Miami beat Baltimore 22-10 in Week 10 last year, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Ravens. Miami served as the host for that game last year but now will head into M&T Bank Stadium for this game.

The loss to the Dolphins dropped the Ravens to 6-3 on the year, but they won their next two games and appeared in a position to claim a postseason berth. After their 8-3 start, however, Baltimore lost their last six games of the year to finish the season 8-9, and miss the playoffs. It was a rough season for Baltimore, especially on the injury front where 18 players were on injured reserve and one was on the non-football injury list. The start of 2022 is not much better for Baltimore, who already have six players on injured reserve and one on the non-football injury list.

Last week, the Ravens were able to go on the road and dispatch the New York Jets 24-9. Now hosting Miami in their home opener, Baltimore will be looking to take down another member of the AFC East.

Miami is also coming off a win over an AFC East opponent, having beaten the New England Patriots in Week 1 - the second straight year they have done that. After beating the Patriots to open the 2021 season, Miami went on to lose their next seven games, a streak they would like to avoid repeating this season. A win against the Ravens would thrust Miami into the (extremely early) contender talk among analysts.

The Ravens are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 44.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

2022 NFL Season Week 2

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 18, 2022

Where is the game?

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

705

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: 138/381 (Dolphins), 85/225 (Ravens)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Adrian Hill (Referee); Roy Ellison (Umpire); David Oliver (Down Judge); Kevin Codey (Line Judge); Mearl Robinson (Field Judge); Jim Quirk (Side Judge); Keith Ferguson (Back Judge); Roddy Ames (Replay Official); Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Ravens -3.5

O/U: 44.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tight end Cethan Carter - concussion (Dolphins); Tight end Hunter Long - ankle (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Wide receiver James Porche II - groin (Ravens); Tackle Ronnie Stanley - ankle (Ravens)

Questionable: Running back Salvon Ahmed - heel (Dolphins); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins - back (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - toe (Dolphins); Running back J.K. Dobbins - knee (Ravens); Cornerback Marlon Humphrey - groin (Ravens); Defensive tackle Travis Jones - knee; Cornerback Marcus Peters- knee; Fullback Patrick Ricard - calf (Ravens); Defensive back Brandon Stephens - quad (Ravens)

Were any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Wide receiver River Cracraft (second elevation); Tackle Larnel Coleman (first elevation)

Raves - Defensive back Daryl Worley; Wide receiver Raleigh Webb

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 83°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Ravens 8-7 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 22-10 at Miami, 11/11/21 (2021 Week 10)

Who won most recently at site?

Ravens 40-0 at Baltimore, 10/26/17 (2017 Week 8, TNF)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

John Harbaugh (8-2 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Ravens)

