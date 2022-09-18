How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 Week 2: Online stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL’s Week 2 schedule resumes Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins are looking to win their second-straight game of the year and their second-straight game against the Ravens. Miami beat Baltimore 22-10 in Week 10 last year, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Ravens. Miami served as the host for that game last year but now will head into M&T Bank Stadium for this game.
The loss to the Dolphins dropped the Ravens to 6-3 on the year, but they won their next two games and appeared in a position to claim a postseason berth. After their 8-3 start, however, Baltimore lost their last six games of the year to finish the season 8-9, and miss the playoffs. It was a rough season for Baltimore, especially on the injury front where 18 players were on injured reserve and one was on the non-football injury list. The start of 2022 is not much better for Baltimore, who already have six players on injured reserve and one on the non-football injury list.
Last week, the Ravens were able to go on the road and dispatch the New York Jets 24-9. Now hosting Miami in their home opener, Baltimore will be looking to take down another member of the AFC East.
Miami is also coming off a win over an AFC East opponent, having beaten the New England Patriots in Week 1 - the second straight year they have done that. After beating the Patriots to open the 2021 season, Miami went on to lose their next seven games, a streak they would like to avoid repeating this season. A win against the Ravens would thrust Miami into the (extremely early) contender talk among analysts.
The Ravens are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 44.5 points.
Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
2022 NFL Season Week 2
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 18, 2022
Where is the game?
- M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
How can I watch the game?
- CBS
Who is the broadcast team?
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?
- 705
How can I stream the game?
- Sling TV
- FuboTV
- Paramount+ (CBS Local)
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- SiriusXM: 138/381 (Dolphins), 85/225 (Ravens)
Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?
- Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
Who are the referees for the game?
- Adrian Hill (Referee); Roy Ellison (Umpire); David Oliver (Down Judge); Kevin Codey (Line Judge); Mearl Robinson (Field Judge); Jim Quirk (Side Judge); Keith Ferguson (Back Judge); Roddy Ames (Replay Official); Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)
What are the current betting odds?
- Ravens -3.5
- O/U: 44.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: Tight end Cethan Carter - concussion (Dolphins); Tight end Hunter Long - ankle (Dolphins)
- Doubtful: Wide receiver James Porche II - groin (Ravens); Tackle Ronnie Stanley - ankle (Ravens)
Questionable: Running back Salvon Ahmed - heel (Dolphins); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins - back (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - toe (Dolphins); Running back J.K. Dobbins - knee (Ravens); Cornerback Marlon Humphrey - groin (Ravens); Defensive tackle Travis Jones - knee; Cornerback Marcus Peters- knee; Fullback Patrick Ricard - calf (Ravens); Defensive back Brandon Stephens - quad (Ravens)
Were any practice squad players elevated for this game?
- Dolphins - Wide receiver River Cracraft (second elevation); Tackle Larnel Coleman (first elevation)
- Raves - Defensive back Daryl Worley; Wide receiver Raleigh Webb
- Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Cloudy, 83°F degrees
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Ravens 8-7 (regular season)
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins 22-10 at Miami, 11/11/21 (2021 Week 10)
Who won most recently at site?
- Ravens 40-0 at Baltimore, 10/26/17 (2017 Week 8, TNF)
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- John Harbaugh (8-2 vs. Dolphins)
- Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Ravens)
Where can I get more Patriots news?
- Baltimore Beatdown
- Twitter: @BMoreBeatdown
2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Results
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Results
|Week 1
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|W 20-7
|Week 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 3
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|Week 5
|at New York Jets
|Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 8
|at Detroit Lions
|Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|at Chicago Bears
|Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 10
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Bye
|Week 12
|vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 14
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 15
|at Buffalo Bills
|12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD
|TBD
|Week 16
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|at New England Patriots
|Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 18
|vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD
|TBD
