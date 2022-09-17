Dolphins secondary strength could be key to victory over Ravens

The Miami Dolphins have little in proven strengths so far in the 2022 NFL season, minus their ELITE secondary that was on full display in Week 1 against division rival New England Patriots. Headlined by elite corner Xavien Howard, the downfall in talent among the starting secondary is not far.

Safety tandem Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland hold this secondary together. Brandon Jone’s physical and impactful tackling complement Jevon Holland’s sideline-to-sideline coverage ability. On the boundary, Xavien Howard can blanket his man, normally playing every snap on defense. With Byron Jones sidelined still, emerging Kader Kohou could split time opposite Howard with Nik Needham.

The Baltimore Ravens do have skilled receivers, headlined by tight end Mark Andrews. But the wide receiver group is also fairly young, with Rashod Bateman as the number one receiver and a handful of lesser known talent such as Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson. If Miami can keep Mark Andrews in check the secondary could be the key to a Miami victory.

If Eric Rowe is available the Miami secondary is well equipped to dominate. Rowe has the ability to blanket tight ends all game to lock them down.