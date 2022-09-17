Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 Week 2 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

Outside of the three teams in the AFC East, there may not be another team who feels as much like a rival to the Miami Dolphins as the Baltimore Ravens. Since the Ravens came into existence in 1996, the two franchises have faced each 17 times over 26 seasons, including twice in the playoffs. Over the last 12 years, they met eight times: 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021. Sunday will make it nine meetings in 13 years.

The line for tomorrow’s game has fluctuated between 3.5 points and 4 points in favor of the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is now sitting at 3.5 points, which seems about where this game should be. Given the three-point home-field advantage standard, the odds being just about even seems right. Who exactly are the Dolphins? They still have to prove themselves. The Ravens should be a better team in 2022 after injuries decimated them last year, but they are already seeing the injury bug jump up and bite them again this year. Miami has added a ton of offensive firepower to complement a defense that dominated the Ravens in 2021. Tomorrow should be a great game.

The over/under for the game is a total of 44.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Date/Time: Sept. 18, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Series Leader: Ravens 8-7 (regular season)

Streak: Dolphins won last one; Ravens won three of last four

Last game: Dolphins 22-10 at Miami, 11/11/21 (2021 Week 10)

Last game at site: Ravens 40-0 at Baltimore, 10/26/17 (2017 Week 8, TNF)

Coaches vs. Opponent: John Harbaugh (8-2 vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Ravens)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 138/381 (Dolphins), 85/225 (Ravens)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

Weather: Isolated thunderstorms, 92°F degrees

Odds: Ravens -3.5 | 44.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Adrian Hill

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 23 of 33 pass attempts (69.7 percent) for 270 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 104.4 rating last week. He had a 104 rating and rushed for a touchdown in his last meeting with the Ravens.

Running back Chase Edmonds had 65 scrimmage yards (40 receiving, 25 rushing) last week in his Miami debut.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in his only career game vs. Baltimore (12/1/19 with San Francisco 49ers). He has 75+ scrimmage yards in three of his past four games against teams from the AFC North.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the team with eight catches for 94 yards last week in his Miami debut, his 16th-career game with 8+ catches. He has 75+ receiving yards in two of his three career games against the Ravens. Since 2016, he ranks third in the NFL with 56 receiving touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He had four catches for 61 yards in last meeting with the Ravens. He had 53 catches (6.6 per game) in eight road games last season.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has 50+ rec. yards in two of his past three games on the road.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had a pass defensed last week. He had five tackles, a forced fumble, and a 49-yard fumble return for a touchdown in his last meeting with the Ravens. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with a take away in games against the NFC North. He had a pass defense in five of his final six road games in 2021.

Cornerback Kader Kohou (rookie) had a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss last week in his NFL debut.

Safety Brandon Jones led the team with career-high 11 tackles and had a sack, forced fumble, and pass defensed in Week 1. He had seven tackles in his last meeting with the Ravens. He had a sack in two of his past three games on road.

Safety Jevon Holland had his third career interception last week. He had two passes defensed and a sack in his last meeting with the Ravens.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram has a tackle for a loss and a fumble return for a touchdown in his Miami debut. his second career touchdown. He had a career-high two fumble recoveries in his last game versus Baltimore (12/22/18 with Los Angeles Chargers).

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack in Week 1. He is aiming for his sixth game in a row versus Baltimore with a pass defensed and his third in a row with a tackle for a loss.

Ravens notes:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for three touchdowns and had an interception for a 98.3 rating last week. He has touchdowns with an interception for a 121.3 passer rating in two career starts versus Miami. He has a 95+ rating in six of seven career starts versus AFC East teams. He is aiming for his eighth game in row at home with 50+ rushing yards. He has a 38-12 record as a starter, tied for the third most wins ever by a quarterback in his first 50 starts.

Running back J.K. Dobbins could make his season debut. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 before missing last season due to injury.

Running back Kenyan Drake made his Baltimore debut last week. He totaled 2,468 scrimmage yards (1,532 rushing, 936 receiving) and 15 touchdowns (9 rushing, 6 receiving) in 54 games with Miami (2016-19).

Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with five catches and had 52 receiving yards in Week 1. He is aiming for his third in row versus Miami with 6+ catches and a receiving touchdown and his fifth in row vs. AFC East with 50+ rec. yards. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row at home with 85+ receiving yards.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had 59 receiving yards and a touchdown catch last week. He had six catches for 80 yards in his last meeting with Miami.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had 54 receiving yards and a career-high two touchdown catches in Week 1.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had seven tackles and his fourth career fumble recovery last week. He has five passes defensed in three career games versus Miami. He had eight passes defensed in six home games last season.

Safety Marcus Williams led team with career-high 12 tackles and he had an interception last week in his Baltimore debut. He has five tackles in three of his past four against AFC East teams.

Linebacker Justin Houston had his 103rd-career sack last week, the fourth-most among active players. He has a sack and a forced fumble in his last meeting with Miami and if aiming for his third game in a row with a sack against the Dolphins.

Defensive end Calais Campbell had a sack in Week 1. Has a forced fumble in two of his past three games against Miami. He ranks secong among active players with 162 career tackles for a loss.