Ravens vs. Dolphins Week 2 TV coverage map

The Miami Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow afternoon as the NFL continues into Week 2 of the 2022 season. A game featuring two teams who won last week, one team with an MVP quarterback who cannot come to a contract agreement with his club and the other with a quarterback who is always a point of discussion along with his team who has added some of the most dynamic players in the league, this would seem to be a great game to broadcast to a large portion of the country. The Dolphins and Ravens could a fun game to showcase.

CBS does not necessarily agree. With four games in the 1 p.m. ET slot this week for CBS they have the New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers contest slated as the main game and it will go to nearly the entire country. The other three games, Dolphins at Ravens, New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, are relegated to (almost exclusively) local coverage.

For the Dolphins and Ravens, that translates to coverage in the Baltimore and Washington, DC, markets as well as across Florida except in the Jacksonville and Tallahassee markets. Outside of the local areas, this game will also be seen across Hawaii and most of Alabama because of those states’ ties to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Similarly, the Louisville market, with its ties to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, will also air the game.

CBS has assigned Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins to be the broadcast team for the game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.