Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens release final injury reports ahead of week two showdown

The Miami Dolphins head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Ahead of their week two showdown, both teams released their final injury reports Friday.

The Dolphins only ruled out one player ahead of the contest - TE Cethan Carter. He will be sidelined after suffering a concussion against the New England Patriots.

Several Dolphins’ players were limited and ultimately listed as questionable. RB Salvon Ahmed, T Terron Armstead, TE Hunter Long, DT Christian Wilkins and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., are all less than 100% certain to play, although all practiced in some fashion this week. Long was an addition to the report Friday after dealing with an ankle issue.

Getting in full practices for Miami today were TE Tanner Conner, S Brandon Jones, T Greg Little and S Eric Rowe. It’s looking good for all four players to suit up for the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Ravens also have quite an extensive list of players on their injury report.

WR James Proche II and T Ronnie Stanley are both listed as doubtful to play against Miami.

Listed as questionable are RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marlon Humphrey, DT Travis Jones, CB Marcus Peters, FB Patrick Ricard and DB Brandon Stephens.

After losing CB Kyle Fuller to a torn ACL last week, the Ravens top four CBs are all out or battling injuries. That is certainly not a position they want to be in when Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill come to town, yet, that is exactly what will happen this weekend.