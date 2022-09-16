 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 Week 2 Updates

The Miami Dolphins head out on the road for the first time this season as they visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the Dolphins look backup last week’s win over the New England Patriots with a second-straight win to start the season. Can they do it against a team that has historically taken it to the Dolphins over the years?

The Dolphins started the week as a four-point underdog to the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The weather forecast for kickoff as of the start of the week is 84° F and sunny.

All of our coverage for the game throughout the week will be collected here so you have a one-stop place to catch up on anything you may have missed.

For Ravens-specific coverage, check out Baltimore Beatdown. You can also find them on Twitter @BMoreBeatdown.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
2022 Week 2
Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel Results
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS W 20-7
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills 12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD TBD
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD TBD
