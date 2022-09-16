Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 Week 2 Updates

The Miami Dolphins head out on the road for the first time this season as they visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the Dolphins look backup last week’s win over the New England Patriots with a second-straight win to start the season. Can they do it against a team that has historically taken it to the Dolphins over the years?

The Dolphins started the week as a four-point underdog to the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The weather forecast for kickoff as of the start of the week is 84° F and sunny.

All of our coverage for the game throughout the week will be collected here so you have a one-stop place to catch up on anything you may have missed.

For Ravens-specific coverage, check out Baltimore Beatdown. You can also find them on Twitter @BMoreBeatdown.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

2022 Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD