Austin Jackson is Heading to Short-Term IR; Armstead Questionable

Austin Jackson has been on an upward trajectory since coming into camp. His physical and technical ability has been visibly improved. But today, Coach Mike McDaniel announced the former 1st round selection out of the University of Southern California will be placed on short-term Injured Reserve.

Austin Jackson is going on short term IR. Out 4 games — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 16, 2022

Jackson exited the Miami Dolphins Victory over the New England Patriots Sunday and has not been seen at practice since.

With much more football in front of him, Jackson will have to wait a little longer to answer whether he is a starting-caliber offensive tackle in the National Football League. In his first two seasons, he was graded as one of the worst players at left tackle, but since he transitioned to right tackle, he has been less of a liability.

Head coach Mike McDaniel believes Austin Jackson should be able to return in four weeks.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says RT Austin Jackson will be placed on short term IR — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 16, 2022

Starting Left Tackle Terron Armstead is listed as questionable come Sunday at Baltimore. SO Miami could be down both of their week one starting tackles.

We need Armstead to play https://t.co/yhlVXeqPGL — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) September 16, 2022

