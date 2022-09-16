Madden 23 Player Ratings: Which Dolphins players saw their ratings go up after Miami’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots

The latest Madden 23 roster update is officially available, and several of Miami’s key players have seen their ratings adjusted. Below is a list of every change made to the Dolphins roster as of Madden NFL 23’s week one roster update. (9/15/22)
If you use this information, please credit your source. It took way too long to compile this. Thank you!
Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill
+ 2 Awareness | 92
Safety, Jevon Holland
+1 Overall | 84
+1 Awareness | 82
+1 Pursuit | 81
+2 Play Recognition | 83
+1 Zone Coverage | 87
Outside Linebacker, Melvin Ingram
-1 Overall | 83 Overall
Running Back, Raheem Mostert
-1 Pass Block | 62
Outside Linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel
-1 Overall | 76 Overall
-3 Awareness | 79
-3 Play Recognition | 77
Outside Linebacker, Jaelan Phillips
-1 Man Coverage | 39
-2 Zone Coverage | 47
Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa
-1 Throw Under Pressure | 84
+1 Awareness | 77
Center, Connor Williams
+1 Overall | 74 Overall
+1 Awareness | 77
+1 Run Block | 79
+1 Run Block Finesse | 81
Defensive End, Zach Sieler
+1 Overall | 74 Overall
+2 Awareness | 69
-1 Power Move | 66
-1 Finesse Move | 76
+1 Block Shedding | 81
+1 Pursuit | 83
+3 Play Recognition | 72
Safety, Brandon Jones
+1 Overall | 73 Overall
+1 Awareness | 74
+2 Tackling | 66
+1 Play Recognition | 72
Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater
-2 Overall | 73 Overall
-4 Awareness | 69
-1 Break Sack | 86
-1 Throw Under Pressure | 83
-2 Throw on Run | 83
Defensive Tackle, Raekwon Davis
+1 Overall | 72 Overall
+2 Awareness | 76
+1 Block Shedding | 75
+1 Pursuit | 80
+2 Play Recognition | 75
Tight End, Durham Smythe
+1 Pass Block | 61
+1 Pass Block Power | 57
+ Pass Block Finesse | 60
Guard, Liam Eichenberg
-2 Overall | 67 Overall
-2 Awareness | 75
-1 Run Block | 71
-2 Pass Block | 67
-1 Impact Blocking | 83
-1 Run Block Power | 68
-1 Run Block Finesse | 74
-1 Pass Block Power | 65
-2 Pass Block Finesse | 70
-1 Lead Block | 78
Tight End, Hunter Long
-1 Overall | 65 Overall
-4 Awareness | 66
Cornerback, Kader Kohou
+1 Overall | 62 Overall
+4 Awareness | 52
+1 Break Tackle | 48
+2 Pursuit | 71
+2 Play Recognition | 54
-1 Man Coverage | 66
+4 Zone Coverage | 69
Tight End Long Snapper, Blake Ferguson
-1 Awareness | 60
Loading comments...