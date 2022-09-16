Madden 23 Player Ratings: Which Dolphins players saw their ratings go up after Miami’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots

The latest Madden 23 roster update is officially available, and several of Miami’s key players have seen their ratings adjusted. Below is a list of every change made to the Dolphins roster as of Madden NFL 23’s week one roster update. (9/15/22)

If you use this information, please credit your source. It took way too long to compile this. Thank you!

Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill

+ 2 Awareness | 92

Safety, Jevon Holland

+1 Overall | 84

+1 Awareness | 82

+1 Pursuit | 81

+2 Play Recognition | 83

+1 Zone Coverage | 87

Outside Linebacker, Melvin Ingram

-1 Overall | 83 Overall

Running Back, Raheem Mostert

-1 Pass Block | 62

Outside Linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel

-1 Overall | 76 Overall

-3 Awareness | 79

-3 Play Recognition | 77

Outside Linebacker, Jaelan Phillips

-1 Man Coverage | 39

-2 Zone Coverage | 47

Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa

-1 Throw Under Pressure | 84

+1 Awareness | 77

Center, Connor Williams

+1 Overall | 74 Overall

+1 Awareness | 77

+1 Run Block | 79

+1 Run Block Finesse | 81

Defensive End, Zach Sieler

+1 Overall | 74 Overall

+2 Awareness | 69

-1 Power Move | 66

-1 Finesse Move | 76

+1 Block Shedding | 81

+1 Pursuit | 83

+3 Play Recognition | 72

Safety, Brandon Jones

+1 Overall | 73 Overall

+1 Awareness | 74

+2 Tackling | 66

+1 Play Recognition | 72

Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater

-2 Overall | 73 Overall

-4 Awareness | 69

-1 Break Sack | 86

-1 Throw Under Pressure | 83

-2 Throw on Run | 83

Defensive Tackle, Raekwon Davis

+1 Overall | 72 Overall

+2 Awareness | 76

+1 Block Shedding | 75

+1 Pursuit | 80

+2 Play Recognition | 75

Tight End, Durham Smythe

+1 Pass Block | 61

+1 Pass Block Power | 57

+ Pass Block Finesse | 60

Guard, Liam Eichenberg

-2 Overall | 67 Overall

-2 Awareness | 75

-1 Run Block | 71

-2 Pass Block | 67

-1 Impact Blocking | 83

-1 Run Block Power | 68

-1 Run Block Finesse | 74

-1 Pass Block Power | 65

-2 Pass Block Finesse | 70

-1 Lead Block | 78

Tight End, Hunter Long

-1 Overall | 65 Overall

-4 Awareness | 66

Cornerback, Kader Kohou

+1 Overall | 62 Overall

+4 Awareness | 52

+1 Break Tackle | 48

+2 Pursuit | 71

+2 Play Recognition | 54

-1 Man Coverage | 66

+4 Zone Coverage | 69

Tight End Long Snapper, Blake Ferguson

-1 Awareness | 60