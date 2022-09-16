Miami Dolphins 2022 fan confidence rating: Week 2

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Miami Dolphins came away from Week 1 with a 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots, starting the year with a divisional win over a playoff team from last season. Headed into Week 2, a road game against the Baltimore Ravens, Miami has to avoid last year’s pitfall where they started the season with a win over the Patriots, but then lost their next seven games. Are fans concerned about a repeat performance in 2022? Did this past Sunday’s game do anything to change the fans’ confidence in the direction of the team?

During the offseason, fan confidence in the Dolphins hit an all-time high, according to our polls from SB Nation Reacts. With 95 percent of the fans responding that they were confident in the direction of the team, all the offseason moves, including hiring head coach Mike McDaniel, trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and signing tackle Terron Armstead, appeared to resonate with the fans. At the start of the preseason, the fan confidence continued at the 95 percent rate. Headed into last week’s game, again the results of our poll showed 95 percent of the fans confident in the direction of the team.

Headed into Week 2, the fan confidence level is no longer at that all-time high. Instead of 95 percent of the fans feeling confident in the direction of the team, it ticked down to 94 percent for this week. Maybe that is just a statistical adjustment. Maybe there has been a slight change in how the fans are feeling after Week 1. Whatever the case, 94 percent is still an incredibly high mark and the fans still are behind this edition of the Dolphins.