NFL Week 2 winners picks 2022: Thursday Night Football

Tonight is the kickoff to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. I am not sure how we are already into the second week of the year, but it is already upon us. How does it take 26 years to get from the Super Bowl to Week 1 and five minutes to go from Week 1 to the Super Bowl? Anyway, that is a discussion for another day.

Today, we are opening up Week 2 of the season with our winners picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 1 and are looking to establish themselves as the power team in a stacked AFC West. Which one will come away with the victory?

Last week’s picks saw our defending champion Marek Brave pick up where he left off, coming in with a 9-6 record, tied with Craig Smith for the early lead in the season-long pool. James McKinney came in third at 8-7, while Josh Houtz and Jake Mendel were both 7-8 on the week. I brought up the rear at 6-9.

Below you will find our picks for tonight’s game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. The widget below is through our friends at Tallysight.