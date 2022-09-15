Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

This week's Thursday Night Football game features two AFC West teams. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel east to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both squads are coming off wins in their respective week one game. The Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home 23 to 19. The Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona last week by a 44 to 21 score. The Chargers' star quarterback, Justin Herbert, had a great day, throwing for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes had an even better day throwing for 360 yards to go with his astounding five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) 1st AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) 1st AFC West