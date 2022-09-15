Miami Dolphins Depth Being Tested Early: Do They Have Any Answers For Their First Real Problem?

The 2022 Miami Dolphins season started with a massive win against division rival New England Patriots. But that victory did not come without sacrifice. The conference game Sunday against a good Baltimore Ravens team led by Lamar Jackson has the makeup to exploit Miami’s Achilles heel.

Sunday starting tackle Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury; swing/reserve tackle Greg Little came in and helped the team perform well enough to defeat the division enemy. Little was not letting edge rushers by on every pass play, similar to Jesse Davis’s tenure as Tua’s blindside protector. His far below-average play left much to be desired.

Greg Little did get injured and was not on the field for a few snaps Sunday after replacing Austin Jackson, SO even his availability is not certain Sunday. Little was a FULL go for Wednesday’s practice, so maybe available Sunday against Baltimore.

Terron Armstead in his Dolphins debut:



35 pass-blocking snaps

1 pressure allowed pic.twitter.com/0gXzauA5Ox — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2022

Miami Signed big ticket left tackle Terron Armstead, away from the New Orleans Saints. The violent tackle played well Sunday, only allowing a single pressure all game. His physical style of play has been known to limit his availability on Sunday while wearing the Black and Gold for New Orleans. His Miami Dolphins tenure is more of the same; Armstead has found his way on the injury report and is making the Miami tackle shortage even harder to fix.

All is not lost for the Miami Dolphins Offensive line. Veteran Brandon Shell was brought in for a visit and is expected to be signed to the practice squad. With many starts under his belt, his veteran presence can help the many young offensive linemen on Miami’s roster.

Miami has also rostered a considerable number of tackles, just not where you may think; Robert Hunt, Connor Williams, and Liam Eichenberg were all highly touted college tackles before their NFL careers. All are starting for Miami as interior linemen. Robert Jones is another lesser-known college tackle that is the central reserve for Miami on the interior offensive line.

Dolphins have real concerns at tackle. Terron Armstead (lower body) and Austin Jackson (ankle) both not at Dolphins practice Wednesday. Greg Little is participating. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 14, 2022

So If Greg Little stays healthy and Armstead rests this week to be available come Sunday, all this concern will be for nothing, But if not, there are plenty of options that can get Tua just enough time to get the ball out to his dynamic playmakers.