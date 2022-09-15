A look at Tyreek Hill’s Miami Dolphins debut vs. the New England Patriots | FILM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, I will be posting All-22 clips on my Twitter account and Youtube channel showcasing some of the more intriguing performances each and every week. This week, I will be taking a look at Tyreek Hill’s debut vs. the New England Patriots.

In his regular season debut, Tyreek Hill caught 6/8 targets for 94 yards. He also added one carry for 6 yards. But in my opinion. the thing I liked most was how he was being used pre-snap.

Miami used a ton of motion throughout the day, finishing second in the league with a 74.6% rate of pre-snap shift/motion.

Highest rate of pre-snap shift/motion in Week 1 (PFF)



1. Chiefs (75.8%)

2. Dolphins (74.6%)

3. Bills (74.1%) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 12, 2022

Miami was moving Hill all over the formation before the snap, causing havoc for New England’s defense, even when he wasn’t the intended target. It was a breath of fresh air compared to the three-headed monster the Dolphins implemented on the offensive coaching staff a season ago.

Hill looked as explosive as ever. Yes, the Patriots did an excellent job of taking away the deep ball. Still, Miami’s game plan was to sprinkle Hill with opportunities and let him pick up the additional yardage using his speed and god-given abilities. Or, as some would call it, YAC. Again, his chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa was on point — except for two plays that coach Mike McDaniel said Tyreek Hill was “frustrated with”— and should continue to grow as the season progresses.

There was also a ball that Matt Judon tipped that likely would’ve been a house call, but as I said, IT WAS TIPPED!

However, my favorite play from Hill was probably the YOLO ball Tua gave him where he went up, and Moss’d the defender. I don’t know that Tagovailoa would have taken this chance last season with his group of skilled players. But, to me, it seemed like that was the matchup he was looking for when Hill came in motion. Nevertheless, Miami’s $120-million man went up and made a play on the football.

There was another route at the:18 second mark where Hill starts at the top of the formation, motions down, and uses that Cheetah-like speed to fake the defender into thinking he’s going vertical, only to come back for the easy catch. Plays like that are cheat codes, something Tagovailoa spoke about briefly during his post-game press conference.

“It feels awesome having someone like Tyreek (Hill). I’ll keep saying this, the dude is a cheat code. It’s not easy covering this guy when he’s motioning, running routes off of motions and doing his thing. I love it.”

Overall, it was a nice debut for Tyreek, even if we didn’t get to see another 51-yard completion as we saw a few weeks ago vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. But hey, if it’s any consolation, here’s Tyreek Hill Next-gen Spaghetti chart.

tyreek hill next-gen spaghetti chart pic.twitter.com/Owluqp77Tr — josh houtz (@houtz) September 11, 2022

And now, your feature presentation:

here's every target (i think) from tyreek hill's regular season debut with the @miamidolphins | 8/12 for 96 yards | 1 carry for 6 yards | #finsup pic.twitter.com/9raAv90dNs — josh houtz (@houtz) September 13, 2022

TLDR: I liked the way the Dolphins showered Hill with targets, despite New England taking away the deep ball. Hill looked fast, and the way Miami used him pre-snap with all the motion and misdirection was great to see. Hill is on pace to have 200+ targets and roughly 20 rushing attempts. Obviously, this will change week to week based on how the defense matches up, but this offense should really do some great things this season. Let’s see where this Tagovailoa - Tyreek connection will take us.

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s debut vs. the New England Patriots? Did you like how creative MIke McDaniel’s offense looked? How about all the pre-snap motion, were you fond of that? Will we see Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connect on a deep ball this week vs. the Baltimore Ravens? Let us know in the comments section below!