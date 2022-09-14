Miami Dolphins release first injury report ahead of week two contest against the Baltimore Ravens

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins released their first injury report ahead of their week two game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Terron Armstead listed as not practicing today with a toe injury/vet rest day. Austin Jackson didn’t practice with ankle injury. Greg Little who would be first up to replace either player if one missed Sunday’s game vs. Ravens was full go. pic.twitter.com/onQUOIgPr9 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 14, 2022

Miami had multiple players listed as DNP - did not participate. RB Salvon Ahmed, T Terron Armstead, TE Cethan Carter, LB Melvin Ingram, OL Austin Jackson, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. were all missing from Wednesday’s practice. TE Tanner Conner and S Eric Rowe were limited, while T Greg Little was a full participant despite dealing with an ankle injury.

LB Melvin Ingram’s non-participation was due to a veteran rest day, while T Terron Armstead also had a veteran rest day that coincided with a toe injury that caused the star lineman to miss a few plays against the New England Patriots in week one.

OL Austin Jackson also left Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, and even though the 3rd-year pro was seen with helmet in hand on the sideline, he did not return to action, even when his backup, Greg Little, was forced to miss a few plays due to injury as well. We will continue to monitor Jackson’s injury as the week progresses, however the Dolphins did sign veteran offensive tackle, Brandon Shell, to the practice squad earlier today.

S Eric Rowe continues to work his way back from a pectoral injury which sidelined him in week one. His return to the lineup would be a good sign as Baltimore employs star tight end, Mark Andrews, and Rowe’s key contribution to Miami’s defense is that of a “tight end eraser.”