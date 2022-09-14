FOWLER: Dolphins sign veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell

Shortly after I finished my article about Mike McDaniel’s comments on the injuries to starting tackles Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead, the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the signing.

Veteran OT Brandon Shell is expected to sign with the #Dolphins, per source. Six-year starter spent last two years with Seahawks. Could start on practice squad and segue to active roster. Team working through that. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 14, 2022

The six-year veteran spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets, where he started 40 out of 49 games with the team. Shell started 21 games for the Seahawks in his two seasons, appearing in the first ten games last season before suffering a should injury that sent him to the injured reserve. FWIW, most of his reps have come at right tackle.

Shell will start on the Dolphins’ practice squad but may be forced into action quicker than expected.

As for an update on the injuries to Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe is reporting that neither tackle was spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.

Terron Armstead (lower body) and Austin Jackson (ankle) were not present in practice portions open to media today. Something to watch closely throughout the week. Teams rarely have a lot starting quality OL depth and Dolphins no different. https://t.co/CbFXMlAbiW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 14, 2022

