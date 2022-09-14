Dolphins could be without tackles Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead for Sunday’s showdown vs. the Ravens

During his Wednesday press conference, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked a series of questions ranging from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the man, the myth, the legend, Kader Kohou. But the one thing that he was asked that could play a significant role not only in Sunday’s matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens — but the entire season — was the health of Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel doesn't commit to LT Terron Armstead or RT Austin Jackson playing Sunday vs. BAL after injuries against NE. McDaniel noted Armstead has played through injuries in his career. Jackson's ankle injury has improved though uncertain if enough to play yet. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 14, 2022

Armstead left Sunday’s game vs. New England but returned to play shortly after. Austin Jackson, however, left and never returned. Obviously, having your starting tackles go down in week one of the regular season is less than ideal, especially when one of those was your high-priced signing that would solidify that position for years to come. It’s still early, and this may just be Mike McDaniel playing reindeer games, but it’s a concern nonetheless.

With Jackson out of the Pats game, Greg Little took over at right tackle. This may suggest that if Armstead can’t go, Miami could look to start Larnel Coleman at left tackle, or maybe, there’s an entirely different alignment up Mike McDaniel’s sleeves. Personally, I would like to see Robert Hunt at right tackle, but Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg also have experience playing offensive tackle. Unfortunately, most of the guys outside of Hunt are still unproven.

When asked about Austin Jackson’s injury, Mike McDaniel’s response was perfect.

mcDaniel on austin jackson's injury



"it's one of those things that you have to take day by day. there has been an improvement. as far as how much improvement by game time, you'd have to ask his ankle...i don't speak ankle." — josh houtz (@houtz) September 14, 2022

Here’s what he said about left tackle Terron Armstead, which sounded optimistic — I think.

mcDaniel on injuries "all of our guys are working diligently to try to make it...terron has in his career been able to fight through injuries w/ the best of them. they're going to do their best...& we will make the best decision late in the week on who gives us the best decision. — josh houtz (@houtz) September 14, 2022

It’s only one game, but if Terron Armstead misses extended time AND Austin Jackson can’t go, I’m going to be a little Joe Philbin queasy every time Tua Tagovailoa drops back in the pocket.

