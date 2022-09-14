 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins could be without tackles Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead for Sunday’s showdown vs. the Ravens

Let’s hope Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson will be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

By Josh Houtz
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

During his Wednesday press conference, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked a series of questions ranging from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the man, the myth, the legend, Kader Kohou. But the one thing that he was asked that could play a significant role not only in Sunday’s matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens — but the entire season — was the health of Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead.

Armstead left Sunday’s game vs. New England but returned to play shortly after. Austin Jackson, however, left and never returned. Obviously, having your starting tackles go down in week one of the regular season is less than ideal, especially when one of those was your high-priced signing that would solidify that position for years to come. It’s still early, and this may just be Mike McDaniel playing reindeer games, but it’s a concern nonetheless.

With Jackson out of the Pats game, Greg Little took over at right tackle. This may suggest that if Armstead can’t go, Miami could look to start Larnel Coleman at left tackle, or maybe, there’s an entirely different alignment up Mike McDaniel’s sleeves. Personally, I would like to see Robert Hunt at right tackle, but Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg also have experience playing offensive tackle. Unfortunately, most of the guys outside of Hunt are still unproven.

When asked about Austin Jackson’s injury, Mike McDaniel’s response was perfect.

Here’s what he said about left tackle Terron Armstead, which sounded optimistic — I think.

It’s only one game, but if Terron Armstead misses extended time AND Austin Jackson can’t go, I’m going to be a little Joe Philbin queasy every time Tua Tagovailoa drops back in the pocket.

How do you feel knowing the Miami Dolphins might be without Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens? Are you confident in Larnel Coleman or Greg Little? Liam Eichenberg? Let us know in the comments section below!

