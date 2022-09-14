Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Report: Mac Jones’ back injury not considered major - Pats Pulpit
Jones was evaluated after Sunday’s loss in Miami because of back spasms.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 1 Anti-Game Balls and Game Balls - Gang Green Nation
For a long time after each Jets win I have awarded one player a game ball, and after each Jets loss I have awarded one player an anti-game ball.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen sets Buffalo Bills single-game accuracy record - Buffalo Rumblings
Yeah, this Allen guy’s pretty good
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Jets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens started off the season 1-0, securing a wire-to-wire victory over the New York Jets by 15 points in Week 1. A slow offensive start gave way to a 14-point second half, while the...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Updating the Steelers’ injury situation with Najee Harris and T.J. Watt - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some news on both Najee Harris and T.J. Watt Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
What we learned from Bengals’ wacky loss to Steelers - Cincy Jungle
A lot. We learned a lot.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns get by Panthers 26-24 on rookie Cade York’s leg - Dawgs By Nature
Having to play their former quarterback was a game that was certainly built up as a revenge game
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Jerry Hughes Channels J.J. Watt in Houston Texans Debut - Battle Red Blog
Former Indianapolis Colts first round pick gets a pick of his own.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Late timeout wasn’t Titans’ worst decision - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans dropped their regular season opener 21-20 to the New York Giants. It represents a stunning defeat for multiple reasons. Firstly, the Titans held a commanding 13-0 lead at...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
3 things we learned in Jaguars vs. Commanders - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their 2022 NFL season opener to the Washington Commanders in a frustrating 28-22 loss that many would argue actually should have been a win by the Jaguars. The game...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Three Colts’ Recurring Deficiencies Rear Ugly Head in Tie to the Texans - Stampede Blue
The Colts have yet to finally resolve some lingering team problem areas for good after their underwhelming opener.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s late game management was inexcusable - Mile High Report
I’m pissed off, frustrated, and left scratching my head.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Raiders 2022 Week 1 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue
A star-studded defense came to play in week one.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders’ Quick Slants: Week 1 Chargers edition - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas thunderstruck by Bolts, but there’s plenty of teach tape from Week 1
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs signing kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad, could kick vs. Chargers - Arrowhead Pride
Ammendola will kick on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers if Harrison Butker cannot play
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Titans ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Celebrating a surprising Victory Monday - Big Blue View
Let’s review the game in our traditional, unique style
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Derek Barnett injury: Eagles defensive end will miss rest of 2022 season - Bleeding Green Nation
Unfortunate news.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott surgery complete, targeted return October 30th vs. Bears - Blogging The Boys
QB1 has undergone his thumb surgery.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
It wasn’t pretty, but Allen, Sweat, and Payne’s pressures helped Washington close out Jacksonville in a big way. - Hogs Haven
Former first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne were major contributors to a pressure-filled afternoon against Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Christian Watson’s Week 1 performance was bad, but many others have been worse - Acme Packing Company
The second-round pick entered the NFL with a thud, but he’s far from the only Packers receiver to have that experience.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
‘Unbelievable’ Detroit Lions fans earn praise from Eagles, Lions players and coaches - Pride Of Detroit
Both teams commended the Detroit Lions fans for showing up and getting loud in Week 1.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Takes after the Chicago Bears’ impressive Week 1 upset victory - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears are (1-0) for just the second time in 10 years after their improbable 19-10 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. We’ll dive into our 10 takes following the impressive win.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Aaron Rodgers calls Justin Jefferson the “best player in the game today” - Daily Norseman
I mean. . .is he wrong?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints early underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 2, but trending up - Canal Street Chronicles
It will be interesting to watch this line over the course of the week.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Until the Falcons stop blowing leads, nothing is going to change - The Falcoholic
Sunday’s loss is just another example of why no one takes the team seriously.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: A late rally isn’t enough, but it is encouraging - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers lost on a final field goal after the team rallied in the 4th quarter. But there are a lot of places for optimism.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs dominate Cowboys in Dallas - Bucs Nation
The offense sputtered at times, but the Buccaneers took it to the Cowboys on Sunday night
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL; Javon Kinlaw has an ankle sprain - Niners Nation
Samuel is unsure about George Kittle’s status this week.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals offense misses too many shots in game one - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals did not play well against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but there were some plays that were just flat out missed in the game that could have made it a little closer.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 1: Vindication - Field Gulls
Let’s ride.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams Stock Up, Stock Down: Akers opens as backup - Turf Show Times
Henderson out-snaps and outplays expected starter Cam Akers
Loading comments...