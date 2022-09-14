Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Mac Jones’ back injury not considered major - Pats Pulpit

Jones was evaluated after Sunday’s loss in Miami because of back spasms.





Jets Week 1 Anti-Game Balls and Game Balls - Gang Green Nation

For a long time after each Jets win I have awarded one player a game ball, and after each Jets loss I have awarded one player an anti-game ball.





Josh Allen sets Buffalo Bills single-game accuracy record - Buffalo Rumblings

Yeah, this Allen guy’s pretty good

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Jets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens started off the season 1-0, securing a wire-to-wire victory over the New York Jets by 15 points in Week 1. A slow offensive start gave way to a 14-point second half, while the...





Updating the Steelers’ injury situation with Najee Harris and T.J. Watt - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some news on both Najee Harris and T.J. Watt Monday.





What we learned from Bengals’ wacky loss to Steelers - Cincy Jungle

A lot. We learned a lot.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns get by Panthers 26-24 on rookie Cade York’s leg - Dawgs By Nature

Having to play their former quarterback was a game that was certainly built up as a revenge game

AFC SOUTH:

Jerry Hughes Channels J.J. Watt in Houston Texans Debut - Battle Red Blog

Former Indianapolis Colts first round pick gets a pick of his own.





Late timeout wasn’t Titans’ worst decision - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans dropped their regular season opener 21-20 to the New York Giants. It represents a stunning defeat for multiple reasons. Firstly, the Titans held a commanding 13-0 lead at...





3 things we learned in Jaguars vs. Commanders - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their 2022 NFL season opener to the Washington Commanders in a frustrating 28-22 loss that many would argue actually should have been a win by the Jaguars. The game...





Three Colts’ Recurring Deficiencies Rear Ugly Head in Tie to the Texans - Stampede Blue

The Colts have yet to finally resolve some lingering team problem areas for good after their underwhelming opener.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s late game management was inexcusable - Mile High Report

I’m pissed off, frustrated, and left scratching my head.





Chargers vs. Raiders 2022 Week 1 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

A star-studded defense came to play in week one.





Raiders’ Quick Slants: Week 1 Chargers edition - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas thunderstruck by Bolts, but there’s plenty of teach tape from Week 1





Chiefs signing kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad, could kick vs. Chargers - Arrowhead Pride

Ammendola will kick on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers if Harrison Butker cannot play

NFC EAST:

Giants-Titans ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Celebrating a surprising Victory Monday - Big Blue View

Let’s review the game in our traditional, unique style





Derek Barnett injury: Eagles defensive end will miss rest of 2022 season - Bleeding Green Nation

Unfortunate news.





Dak Prescott surgery complete, targeted return October 30th vs. Bears - Blogging The Boys

QB1 has undergone his thumb surgery.





It wasn’t pretty, but Allen, Sweat, and Payne’s pressures helped Washington close out Jacksonville in a big way. - Hogs Haven

Former first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne were major contributors to a pressure-filled afternoon against Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Christian Watson’s Week 1 performance was bad, but many others have been worse - Acme Packing Company

The second-round pick entered the NFL with a thud, but he’s far from the only Packers receiver to have that experience.





‘Unbelievable’ Detroit Lions fans earn praise from Eagles, Lions players and coaches - Pride Of Detroit

Both teams commended the Detroit Lions fans for showing up and getting loud in Week 1.





10 Takes after the Chicago Bears’ impressive Week 1 upset victory - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are (1-0) for just the second time in 10 years after their improbable 19-10 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. We’ll dive into our 10 takes following the impressive win.





Aaron Rodgers calls Justin Jefferson the “best player in the game today” - Daily Norseman

I mean. . .is he wrong?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints early underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 2, but trending up - Canal Street Chronicles

It will be interesting to watch this line over the course of the week.





Until the Falcons stop blowing leads, nothing is going to change - The Falcoholic

Sunday’s loss is just another example of why no one takes the team seriously.





Monday Morning Optimist: A late rally isn’t enough, but it is encouraging - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers lost on a final field goal after the team rallied in the 4th quarter. But there are a lot of places for optimism.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs dominate Cowboys in Dallas - Bucs Nation

The offense sputtered at times, but the Buccaneers took it to the Cowboys on Sunday night

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL; Javon Kinlaw has an ankle sprain - Niners Nation

Samuel is unsure about George Kittle’s status this week.





Arizona Cardinals offense misses too many shots in game one - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals did not play well against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but there were some plays that were just flat out missed in the game that could have made it a little closer.





Cigar Thoughts, Game 1: Vindication - Field Gulls

Let’s ride.





Los Angeles Rams Stock Up, Stock Down: Akers opens as backup - Turf Show Times

Henderson out-snaps and outplays expected starter Cam Akers