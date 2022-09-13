Tua takes down New England | Film Analysis

Tua Tuesday is upon us and I am so pumped to be joining The Phinsider weekly to jump into the Miami Dolphins all 22. First, let me introduce myself, my name is Tim Jenkins and I am a former NFL QB (just a quick cup of coffee before Jeff Fisher fired me) and current Quarterback coach. I’m extremely excited to break down Tua’s week 1 performance against New England.

As I evaluated the tape a couple of things jumped off the film. First, the use of Tyreek Hill in motion was absolutely incredible. I can’t tell you how difficult this is for opposing defenses to try to communicate or roll coverage just before the snap. I also thought Tua did a tremendous job extending the play when he needed to. Obviously down the stretch, there were some questionable decisions including throwing it back across his body rather than just sealing the game, but whenever you beat New England and Bill Belichick it is always a great thing.

One quick thing I want to mention before we jump into the breakdown is that it appears the first clip I breakdown actually was a tipped pass and I didn’t factor that in during the breakdown, I hope y’all enjoy it!