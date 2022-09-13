PHINSIDER RADIO | Recapping the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over the New England Patriots

In case you missed it, Jake and I are back with a VICTORY MONDAY TUESDAY episode of SB Nation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

In this episode, we recap Miami’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Boyer’s stingy defense, Melvin Ingram, Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel’s new-look offense, and so much more.



First, Jake and I examine our favorite things about Mike McDaniel’s new-look offense. How did the offensive line fair in their first regular season game as a unit? How did McDaniel use his plethora of weapons? What we liked and disliked from Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 regular season debut, Miami’s run game, and Jaylen Waddle’s touchdown on 4th and 7.

Next, we turn our focus to Josh Boyer’s stingy defense. How did the front-7 look against New England’s run game? What did the secondary look like without Byron Jones? The importance of safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland, The Rise of DARTH KADER, and more.

.@miamidolphins CB kader kohou played 18 snaps on sunday, and came up big in key situations. first, he does a good job of sniffing out the toss for a -4 yard loss, then the big pass break up on 4th & 3 & his game-changing hit stick that put the final nail in the patriots' coffin. pic.twitter.com/IkOzkWxgPV — josh houtz (@houtz) September 13, 2022

Lastly, we discussed Jason $anders’ return to stardom and how much Thomas Morstead impacted Sunday’s game. All of this and more on the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

Who impressed you more this week, the offense or the defense? How do you think the offensive line looked? Are you excited for Sunday’s matchup vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Let us know in the comments section below!