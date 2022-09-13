Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week One

It’s time for a new column here on The Phinsider from yours truly. Each week I will give you one Miami Dolphins player who I thought had a spectacular performance for that game. Some weeks, the choice may be obvious; other weeks, maybe less so. But no matter what the outcome of the game, an MVP - most valuable player, or most valuable Phin - will be chosen based on my opinion alone. Disagree with my choice? Fantastic! That’s what this site is all about. Hit me up in the comments section and let me know your choice for MVP!

Miami Dolphins Week One MVP - Kader Kohou

What a wild ride it has been for Miami Dolphins defensive back, Kader Kohou. He went from playing at a Division II school - Texas A&M-Commerce - to being undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, to being signed as a UDFA to the Dolphins, to not being sure he’d make the roster just a few short weeks ago, to making Miami’s 53 man roster, to making his NFL debut in week one, to making - in my opinion - the most important play on Sunday, essentially sealing the Dolphins’ victory against their division rivals, the New England Patriots.

Phew...

The play mentioned above came with just 4:55 left on the clock and Miami up by 13 points. However, the Patriots were driving and easily could have made it a one score game if not for the heroics from Kohou. Kader provided a big hit on Patriots receiver, Nelson Agholor, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Jaelan Phillips. Miami was able to ice away the game from that point on.

In addition to the late forced fumble, Kader Kohou - in just 18 defensive snaps played - had 3 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed (on a 4th and 3 situation for New England, no less).

.@miamidolphins CB kader kohou played 18 snaps on sunday, and came up big in key situations. first, he does a good job of sniffing out the toss for a -4 yard loss, then the big pass break up on 4th & 3 & his game-changing hit stick that put the final nail in the patriots' coffin. pic.twitter.com/IkOzkWxgPV — josh houtz (@houtz) September 13, 2022

Not bad. Not bad at all, especially for a UDFA making his NFL debut.

If Miami is to have success going forward - especially with cornerback Byron Jones sitting out the Dolphins’ next three games due to injury - plays executed from depth players like Kohou will definitely need to be made in order to secure even more victories for the good guys dressed in aqua and orange.

For that reason, Kader Kohou is Miami’s week one MVP... at least in my book.

___

Do you agree with my choice of Kader Kohou for week one MVP? If not, who would you have picked? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!