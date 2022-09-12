Miami Dolphins: Rookie Report after Week 1 victory over Patriots

The 2022 Miami Dolphins rookie class showed plenty of promise against division rival New England. With game one in the record book, your Miami Dolphins are 1-0 and in 1st place thanks to the tiebreaker for division record. Buffalo is the only other AFC East team to notch a W for week 1.

The highest-rated player for week one on the Miami Roster may shock you; Undrafted addition Kader Kohou graded out at an elite 91.2 overall grade. His clutch play with minimal snaps should make those above him on the depth chart nervous. On only 18 snaps, Kohou notched one pass defended, one forced fumble, three tackles, and one tackle for a loss.

Kohou was sharing snaps with Keion Crossen, who also did not show. I would expect with Nik Needham being a better Nickle than boundary Corner, Kohou to see more snaps outside or could be the fixture at Nickle come game day.

The highest selected player from the 2022 NFL draft was the 3rd round selection, Channing Tindall. His pass coverage skills were fully displayed in the preseason, but he only received two snaps in gameplay.

The remaining rookie class was not active for the week one game. Those players include Wide-Receiver Erik Ezukanma, Quarterback Skylar Thompson, and Receiver turned Tightend Tanner Conner.