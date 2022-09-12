Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

0Week one’s Monday Night Football features a showdown between an AFC West and an NFC West team. The AFC West’s Denver Broncos will travel to Washington State this evening to take on the NFC West’s Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks will begin their season in their home stadium as an almost touchdown underdog. Both teams ended last season as the last-place team in their respective divisions. Most of if not all of tonight’s storylines going into the game will be about the trade of Seattle's starting quarterback to the Broncos.

As everyone is well aware of by now the Seahawks traded an unhappy Russel Wilson to the Broncos this past off-season. As far as the fanbase in Seattle they seem split on whether Wilson should still be considered a hero or a traitor. Tonight’s reception should tell the tale of where the majority of the fanbase actually falls. Tonight will also mark the debut of the new MNF booth crew with longtime broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck taking over.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's game, and any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins and their victory yesterday over the New England Patriots.

Denver Broncos (0-0) AFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (0-0) NFC West