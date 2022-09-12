2022 NFL Week 1 winners picks: Monday Night Football

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is somehow already coming to an end. Tonight, the final game of the week will feature the Denver Broncos at the Seattle Seahawks. It means Russell Wilson, in his first game as the Broncos quarterback will face the team he just left in the Seahawks. The NFL does like to showcase storylines, and tonight’s game is exactly that.

Who will win tonight? Our contributors have made their picks for the game. After an up-and-down first week to the season, we close out the week with all of us making the same pick for tonight’s game.

Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Monday Night Football picks for Week 1:

And, to bring all the picks together, here are all our picks from Week 1.

We continue our picks next week. We will run the picks throughout the entire season, crowning a champion among our contributors after the Super Bowl.