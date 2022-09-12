Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL Week 2 opening odds

The Miami Dolphins came away with the 20-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, opening the season with a victory over a division rival. Heading into Week 2, the Dolphins are facing another rival, albeit one outside the AFC East. This Sunday, Miami will travel to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens and are currently the underdog in the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are opening as a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The line is slightly above the three-point advantage normally given to home teams, so the odds makers are seeing the Ravens as a 1.5-point favorite over Miami If this were to be played on a neutral field. Are the Ravens and Dolphins that close? Given Miami has only won twice in the last ten meetings between the clubs, there is a lot to prove in this game.

Of course, one of those two wins was last season as the Dolphins won 22-10 on a Thursday night game in South Florida. Maybe Miami is ready to turn the corner and start picking up some wins over Baltimore.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers has the total points set at 45.5 for the game. That is about middle of the road for NFL totals, so this game is not exactly seen as a meeting between offensive juggernauts, but neither is it seen as a stifling defensive showdown.

The Dolphins and Ravens will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.