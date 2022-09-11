Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

Week one’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC squads. The NFC Souths Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel west to Arlington Texas to take on the NFC Easts Dallas Cowboys. Tampa arrives in Texas as an almost field goal favorite despite playing in the Cowboy's house, the Death Star aka Jerry’s Stadium aka AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers will start the season with the goal of getting Tom Brady yet one more Superbowl before he fades into the sunset, aka moves to TV so we still have to see his face. The Cowboys will start the season trying to save the job of their head coach Mike Mccarthy. This game could be a good start for either team to reach their individual goals with a win.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) NFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (0-0) NFC East