Patriots vs Dolphins Week 1 inactive players list

The Miami Dolphins are about 90 minutes from kickoff of their Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots. While the NFL allows up to 53 players on the active regular season roster throughout the year, not all players are allowed to be active on game day. The NFL limits teams to 48 players on the active list for game day, including any elevated players from the practice squad. Teams have to announced their “inactive” players list 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff each week.

For the Dolphins, their Week 1 inactive players are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Skylar Thompson, safety Eric Rowe, running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Tanner Conner, and linebacker Trey Flowers. Igbinoghene landing on the inactive list is a little surprising, given the depth issues the Dolphins seem to have at the position. With Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform list, Miami will now rely on Keion Crossen, Kader Kohou, and Justin Bethel to backup Xavien Howard and Nik Needham.

Rowe was questionable heading into today’s game with a pectoral muscle injury and now will not be available. Flowers on the list could be a sign the veteran still needs some time to build up for the regular season after signing with the team at the end of August.

The Patriots have listed quarterback Bailey Zappe, defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe, cornerback Shaun Wade, running back Pierre Strong, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, guard Chasen Hines, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts as inactive.

Kickoff for today’s game is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.