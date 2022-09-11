NFL winners picks Week 1 2022

The Sunday slate of NFL games for Week 1 of the 2022 season is finally here. There are 14 games on the schedule for today, starting with nine in the early slot, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, followed by nine in the late slot with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. The final Sunday game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. That will leave just the Monday Night Football game left to play as the conclusion of the opening week of the season.

As you probably already know, we run a season-long winners picks pool here on The Phinsider. Throughout the season, a group of our contributors make their selections for the straight-up winners of every game. We tally those results throughout the season to crown a champion after the Super Bowl.

This year, Marke Brave is our defending champion, having finished the year 182-102-1 for a 64 percent correct pick mark. Behind him, James McKinney finished the year 180-103-1 (63.3 percent), Justin Hier was 174-105-1 (62.3 percent), CT Smith 149-90-1 (62.3 percent), Kevin Nogle 176-108-1 (61.9 percent), and Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3 percent). Will Brave repeat or will someone surpass him in 2022?

After Thursday night, we are off and running for this season, with half the group coming away with the correct pick of the Buffalo Bills and half expecting more from the Los Angeles Rams on the night they were raising their Super Bowl championship banner. Brave, McKinney, and Smith are out to an early lead on the year, with Houtz, Nogle, and new comer to the picks pool Jake Mendel looking to make up the initial stumble through the course of Sunday.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 1. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.